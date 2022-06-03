Buffalo man indicted on charges related to purse snatching that left elderly woman in ICU

A Buffalo man accused of seriously injuring an 80-year-old woman when he tried to steal her purse is facing a 13-count indictment for a series of crimes, including assault for allegedly strangling a woman in front of two children, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

If convicted on all charges, Michael T. Sawyer, 32, faces up to 25 years in prison.

The purse-snatching incident took place at about 5:15 p.m. April 5 outside the Tops supermarket on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. Sawyer was allegedly driving a stolen Jeep when he reached out from the vehicle and grabbed the handles of the victim's bag, the DA's Office said in a statement. The woman held on to her purse and she was dragged by the vehicle before she fell.

She suffered a brain bleed and "many fractured ribs," Cheektowaga police said at the time, and was hospitalized for several weeks.

About three hours later, police spotted the vehicle parked on Miller Avenue, near Broadway in Buffalo. As Sawyer walked up to it, police approached him and he allegedly fled on foot. He was soon taken into custody.

Authorities allege that four nights earlier Sawyer beat up another woman in front of children, punching and slapping her multiple times before "strangling the victim with his hands to the point of unconsciousness" and throwing her to the floor. The victim suffered a concussion and bruises.

Sawyer allegedly took the woman's keys and stole her vehicle – the one he is accused of using in the purse snatching. Then, while in jail, he allegedly called the strangulation victim multiple times, in violation of an order of protection, and tried to have someone else contact her. Prosecutors say he was trying to prevent the victim from coming to court.

Sawyer also has been charged in connection with two incidents in which he fled from Cheektowaga police, one on Nov. 28, 2021, and on March 22.

He was charged with five felonies – one count each of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree grand larceny.

In April, police said Sawyer has been arrested 24 times since 2010, including on 10 felony charges, and has led police on vehicle chases 10 times since 2016.

