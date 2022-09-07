 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man indicted on charge of assaulting an FBI agent

A federal grand jury has indicted a Buffalo man on a charge of assaulting an FBI agent, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Tyler Collins, 27, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred July 12 as Collins allegedly tried to enter Buffalo FBI offices on South Elmwood Avenue and was turned down by security guards inside.

The indictment said that while Collins was yelling into an intercom and banging on the front door, three agents returned to the building. One of them, Supervisory Special Agent Andrew Abramowitz, was punched as he tried to calm Collins down.

The indictment noted that one of the other agents tried to subdue Collins with pepper spray, but he ran away. He was arrested a short time later on Delaware Avenue.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

