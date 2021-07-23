Buffalo man indicted in Marigold Avenue shooting

A 38-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with a June 26 shooting on Marigold Avenue, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Demetrius D. Williams was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies. He appeared before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi Thursday morning. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The victim, identified as a 42-year-old man, remains in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. June 26 on Marigold, near Central Park Avenue.

Prosecutors say that Williams used an illegal firearm in the shooting.

The Buffalo Police Department Gun Violence Unit worked with the U.S. Marshals Office on the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Eugene T. Partridge, III of the Homicide Unit.

