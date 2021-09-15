Buffalo man indicted in gunpoint kidnapping of woman downtown

A Buffalo man who is accused of abducting a woman from a Pearl Street parking lot and driving her to two bank locations, where he forced her to attempt to withdraw money from ATMs, was arraigned Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with second-degree kidnapping.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 32-year-old Christopher L. Taylor faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if he is convicted.

Prosecutors said the abduction occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Aug. 11 when Taylor forced the victim into his vehicle at gunpoint, blindfolded her and drove her to an unknown residence.

Taylor also is accused of stealing the woman's cellphone and bank card from her purse, then ditching the purse in a garbage tote on Wick Street.

The victim ran southbound on Wick Street toward Broadway where she found an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy and reported the incident.

Taylor is scheduled to return to court Nov. 12. He remains held without bail.

