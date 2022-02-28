Buffalo man indicted in fatal shooting outside motorcycle club

A Buffalo man sought by police since last year was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court in connection with a fatal shooting last year outside a motorcycle club in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Jonathan E. Williams, 31, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Thomas Martin, 48, on May 16, 2021, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. outside the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club on Grimes Street, near Young Street.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams goes by the alias "Blaze," prosecutors said.

In June, police said they were looking for a suspect in the killing who was an associate/member of Wheels of Soul who went by "Blaze."

Williams pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail by Judge Kenneth Case, the District Attorney's Office said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

