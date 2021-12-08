 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man indicted in fatal shooting outside E. Delavan Avenue gas station
0 comments

Buffalo man indicted in fatal shooting outside E. Delavan Avenue gas station

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio charging him with a fatal shooting last spring outside a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Daiquin Gray

Prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Daiquin Gray was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said at 6:09 p.m. April 24, Gray and an accomplice allegedly approached Marcques Robinson, 38, of Buffalo from behind and fired several shots at Robinson before robbing him of a gold chain necklace. 

Robinson, who attempted to flee the attack before collapsing nearby, died from his injuries.

Gray is being held without bail. The charges carry a maximum life sentence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News