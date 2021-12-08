Buffalo man indicted in fatal shooting outside E. Delavan Avenue gas station

A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio charging him with a fatal shooting last spring outside a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Daiquin Gray was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said at 6:09 p.m. April 24, Gray and an accomplice allegedly approached Marcques Robinson, 38, of Buffalo from behind and fired several shots at Robinson before robbing him of a gold chain necklace.

Robinson, who attempted to flee the attack before collapsing nearby, died from his injuries.

Gray is being held without bail. The charges carry a maximum life sentence.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.