Buffalo man indicted for fatal shooting in South Buffalo apartment
A Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors accuse Michael B. Rattle, 61, of fatally shooting Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in South Buffalo on Jan. 10

If convicted of the charge, Rattle faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

