Buffalo man indicted for fatal shooting in South Buffalo apartment

A Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors accuse Michael B. Rattle, 61, of fatally shooting Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in South Buffalo on Jan. 10
If convicted of the charge, Rattle faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today