Buffalo man indicted for allegedly stealing fire truck and hitting three parked vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
Yassin A. Abdikadir

A man accused of stealing a Buffalo fire truck and crashing into three other vehicles was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, and obstructing emergency medical services, a misdemeanor.

Abdikadir is alleged to have stolen the Engine 1 truck July 14 while firefighters were responding to an emergency medical services call near Main and West Huron streets. Shortly after the fire truck was reported stolen, Buffalo Police received a report that it had been abandoned at Delaware Avenue and Allen Street.

Abdikadir allegedly struck and damaged three parked vehicles. He was later found hiding inside of a garbage tote, prosecutors said.

Abdikadir is set to return to court on Nov. 22 for a pre-trial conference. He remains released to the Buffalo City Courts Outreach Unit: Referral and Treatment Services program. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the highest charge against him.

