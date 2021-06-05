Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting late Friday

A 59-year-old Buffalo man was listed in stable condition after a shooting shortly before midnight Friday in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the victim suffered injuries in the leg area and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
The shooting took place in the 300 block of Moselle Street, near East Ferry Street, DeGeorge said. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
