 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting late Friday
0 comments

Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting late Friday

Support this work for $1 a month

A 59-year-old Buffalo man was listed in stable condition after a shooting shortly before midnight Friday in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim suffered injuries in the leg area and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The shooting took place in the 300 block of Moselle Street, near East Ferry Street, DeGeorge said. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State says wear your mask to school Monday

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News