Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting early Saturday

A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting early Saturday in the city’s Delavan Grider neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
The victim arrived in a private vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m., according to the report. No further details were available.
DeGeorge said that detectives determined that the shooting took place in the first block of Pembroke Avenue, about three blocks from ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
