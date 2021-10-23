Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting early Saturday

A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting early Saturday in the city’s Delavan Grider neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim arrived in a private vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m., according to the report. No further details were available.

DeGeorge said that detectives determined that the shooting took place in the first block of Pembroke Avenue, about three blocks from ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

