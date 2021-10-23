 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting early Saturday
0 comments

Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting early Saturday

Support this work for $1 a month

A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting early Saturday in the city’s Delavan Grider neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim arrived in a private vehicle at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m., according to the report. No further details were available.

DeGeorge said that detectives determined that the shooting took place in the first block of Pembroke Avenue, about three blocks from ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo mayoral race hits final stretch with star power and blue stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News