Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting early Saturday

A 20-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting incident shortly after midnight Saturday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle just after 12:30 a.m. after being shot in the leg area.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the shooting took place in the vicinity of East Delavan and Bailey avenues, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

