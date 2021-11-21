Buffalo man in stable condition after Saturday night shooting

A 23-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after being shot Saturday night, Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said Sunday.
The unidentified man was brought to ECMC in a civilian's vehicle after being shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkridge Avenue, near Dartmouth Avenue in the city's LaSalle section.
Anyone with information about the case may call or text the Police Department's confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
