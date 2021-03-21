Buffalo man in stable condition after Saturday night shooting

A 54-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was struck by gunfire just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was wounded during a gathering in the 100 block of Kehr Street on the city’s East Side.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle, DeGeorge said. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.