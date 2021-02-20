Buffalo man in stable condition after Saturday morning shooting

A 45-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Saturday morning, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was brought to ECMC in a private vehicle about 10:15 a.m.
Detectives are investigating the possibility that the shooting took place in the 200 block of Chelsea Place, between East Delavan and Northland avenues, DeGeorge said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.