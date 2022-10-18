Buffalo man in stable condition after Monday shooting

A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Mercy Hospital following a shooting Monday evening in the first block of Baitz Avenue in the Clinton-Babcock neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
South District officers responded at a call just after 7:10 p.m. Detectives said the man was shot while inside an apartment complex and that the shooting appears targeted in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.