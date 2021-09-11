Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting

A 26-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Friday night, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle at about 10 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Detectives said the shooting took place at Northumberland Avenue and Kensington Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.