Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting
Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting

A 26-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Friday night, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle at about 10 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the shooting took place at Northumberland Avenue and Kensington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

