Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting
Buffalo man in stable condition after Friday night shooting

A 28-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition following a shooting Friday night, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private vehicle about 9 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his arm.

DeGeorge said detectives determined that the shooting took place near Grider Street and Litchfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

