A 29-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting early Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle about 3:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the 1200 block of William Street, near the city's main post office. Further details were not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.