Buffalo man in stable condition after being struck by gunfire Sunday at Hudson and Niagara streets
Buffalo man in stable condition after being struck by gunfire Sunday at Hudson and Niagara streets

A 26-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire just after 1:30 p.m. near Niagara and Hudson streets, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the victim was walking down the street when he was struck. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Buffalo police were investigating the incident, and were asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential tip call line at 847-2255.

