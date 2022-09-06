Buffalo man in serious condition after Tuesday afternoon shooting

A 30-year-old Buffalo man is listed in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was struck multiple times by gunfire just before 3 p.m. in the first block of Goemble Avenue, off Walden Avenue in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.