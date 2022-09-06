 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man in serious condition after Tuesday afternoon shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 30-year-old Buffalo man is listed in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was struck multiple times by gunfire just before 3 p.m. in the first block of Goemble Avenue, off Walden Avenue in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News