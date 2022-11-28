Buffalo man in serious condition after shooting on Walden Avenue

A 23-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition following a shooting Sunday night in the 100 block of Walden Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was struck by gunfire about 8:15 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
