 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man in serious condition after shooting in Bailey-Delavan neighborhood
0 comments

Buffalo man in serious condition after shooting in Bailey-Delavan neighborhood

Support this work for $1 a month

A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting early Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers went to the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue, near East Delavan Avenue, about 6 a.m. and found the victim nearby. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Covid cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News