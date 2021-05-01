Buffalo man in serious condition after shooting in Bailey-Delavan neighborhood

A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting early Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, officers went to the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue, near East Delavan Avenue, about 6 a.m. and found the victim nearby. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
