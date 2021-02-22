Buffalo man in fair condition after shooting on Walden Avenue

A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in fair condition following a Sunday morning shooting on Walden Avenue, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Police said Ferry-Fillmore officers responded just before noon Sunday to Walden Avenue in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood for a call of a man being shot. The incident occurred on Walden near Ivy Street in an area of Walden that runs between Genesee Street and Sycamore Street.
The man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition, police said Monday.
The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about this incident call or text its confidential tip line at 847-2255.
