 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man in fair condition after shooting on Walden Avenue
0 comments

Buffalo man in fair condition after shooting on Walden Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month

A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in fair condition following a Sunday morning shooting on Walden Avenue, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

Police said Ferry-Fillmore officers responded just before noon Sunday to Walden Avenue in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood for a call of a man being shot. The incident occurred on Walden near Ivy Street in an area of Walden that runs between Genesee Street and Sycamore Street. 

The man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition, police said Monday. 

The Buffalo Police Department asks that anyone with information about this incident call or text its confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology could help speed up surgical recoveries

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News