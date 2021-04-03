Buffalo man in critical condition after shooting early Saturday

A 48-year-old Buffalo man was initially listed in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Ferry-Fillmore officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the scene in the 200 block of Strauss Street, between Sycamore and Genesee streets near Fillmore Avenue.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2525.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.