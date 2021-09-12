Buffalo man in critical condition after early morning shooting

A 44-year-old Buffalo man was in critical condition after being shot early Sunday in the Main-Amherst streets area, police said.
The shooting occurred just after midnight in the first block of Wade Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Staff Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today