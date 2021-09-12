 Skip to main content
Buffalo man in critical condition after early morning shooting
A 44-year-old Buffalo man was in critical condition after being shot early Sunday in the Main-Amherst streets area, police said.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the first block of Wade Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

