Niagara Falls officials on Monday identified the driver accused of striking a 14-year-old and two adults on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Saturday night.
Josue Perez, 42, was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, according to Niagara Falls City Court records.
City officials said Perez was charged with attempted first-degree assault, not first-degree assault, for striking the teen. It was not immediately clear why there was a discrepancy between the court records and what officials said.
A 14-year-old boy and two adults were hit at about 7:34 p.m. Saturday in front of the Niagara Falls Motel, 8710 Niagara Falls Blvd., a city spokesman said.
Two adults were treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for injuries considered "less severe" than the teen's, the spokesman said. No details about those injuries were released.
The 14-year-old boy was listed in critical condition in Oishei Children's Hospital as of Sunday morning. No update on his condition has been provided since then.
Perez pleaded not guilty and was released to the supervision of Niagara County Probation by City Court Judge Diane Vitello.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
