Buffalo man hospitalized after shooting early Tuesday on Elmwood Avenue

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, between Summer and Bryant streets, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers responded to a call about the incident at 1:40 a.m. and found the victim outside. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.