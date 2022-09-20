 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man hospitalized after shooting early Tuesday on Elmwood Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, between Summer and Bryant streets, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers responded to a call about the incident at 1:40 a.m. and found the victim outside. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: WEDI spokesperson on fire at West Side Bazaar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News