Buffalo man hospitalized after shooting early Tuesday on Elmwood Avenue

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, between Summer and Bryant streets, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, officers responded to a call about the incident at 1:40 a.m. and found the victim outside. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.