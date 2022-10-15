Buffalo man hospitalized after Saturday afternoon shooting

A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition ‌in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a call for the incident near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place in the Hamlin Park neighborhood.

Police said that the man was struck multiple times by gunfire and that the shooting apparently was targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.