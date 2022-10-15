 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man hospitalized after Saturday afternoon shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition ‌in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a call for the incident near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place in the Hamlin Park neighborhood.

Police said that the man was struck multiple times by gunfire and that the shooting apparently was targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This company in Nigeria turns e-waste into light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News