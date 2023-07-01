A 24-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after he was shot early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police.

The man was found inside of a vehicle on Main Street near Winspear Avenue in University Heights district about 1:45 a.m., police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Inside the victim's vehicle was a Glock pistol, a Glock switch that adapts the gun from semi-automatic to fully automatic, and an extended magazine, the press release continued. Police said charges are pending against the 24-year-old who was shot.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.