Buffalo man heading to prison faces new weapons charge
A Buffalo man about to go to federal prison faces a new criminal charge after police allegedly found weapons – including grenades and body armor – in his home, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Ray Chrostowski, 27, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

On Aug. 23, Chrostowski was convicted of breaking into and stealing from railroad cars and sentenced to 18 months in prison, prosecutors said. He was scheduled to turn himself in on Sept. 28 to begin serving his sentence.

He and two co-defendants were convicted of breaking into the railyards at Broadway and Bailey Avenue and stealing car parts, bourbon and a TV from rail cars.

In a search of his home on Tuesday, police found two handguns, grenades, ammunition and body armor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

