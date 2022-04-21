Buffalo man headed to prison for deadly McKinley Monument crash

Paul Tolbert III was sentenced Thursday to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for the Thanksgiving morning crash into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square that killed a 34-year-old mother.

Tolbert was found guilty in March of second-degree manslaughter for the November 2020 crash in which prosecutors said he was driving the minivan under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl.

In addition to second-degree manslaughter, Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi found Tolbert guilty of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after a three-day non-jury trial, the District Attorney's Office said.

Tolbert was driving a black Toyota Sienna shortly before 7:30 a.m. Nov. 26, 2020, on Delaware Avenue at an "extremely high rate of speed" when he crashed through two marble bollards and struck the monument in the middle of the square. The impact of the crash was so hard it dislodged the vehicle's engine and threw it on the opposite side of the monument.

Officers in the area saw the speeding vehicle and then a poof of smoke, police said at the time.

Angel Marie Cobb, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb worked as a makeup artist on various films shot in Buffalo and worked as a cosmetologist at Excuria Salon and Spa on Main Street in Williamsville.

Colleagues described Cobb as a warm presence in the local filmmaking community, as well as a devoted mother to a special-needs child and a talented, enthusiastic worker.

Tolbert, who had a prior felony conviction and was on parole at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors, was severely injured. He had a small bag of fentanyl in his possession at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

