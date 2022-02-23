Buffalo man headed for prison in Falls 7-Eleven stickup

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in an armed robbery last month at a convenience store in Niagara Falls.

Without waiting to be indicted, Demarion Adamson-Davis, 20, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery in exchange for a promise from Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek to sentence him to two years in state prison when he returns to court April 20.

Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said Adamson-Davis had no prior criminal record, and two years is the minimum sentence for the crime to which he pleaded guilty.

A co-defendant, Qusar Hunt, 21, of the Falls, rejected a plea offer last week, Stoelting said.

Two robbers, both armed with guns, stole $35 from the 7-Eleven store at 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd. on Jan. 18, Stoelting said. No one was injured.

