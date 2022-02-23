 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man headed for prison in Falls 7-Eleven stickup
0 comments

Buffalo man headed for prison in Falls 7-Eleven stickup

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in an armed robbery last month at a convenience store in Niagara Falls.

Demarion Adamson-Davis

Demarion Adamson-Davis (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Without waiting to be indicted, Demarion Adamson-Davis, 20, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery in exchange for a promise from Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek to sentence him to two years in state prison when he returns to court April 20.

Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said Adamson-Davis had no prior criminal record, and two years is the minimum sentence for the crime to which he pleaded guilty.

A co-defendant, Qusar Hunt, 21, of the Falls, rejected a plea offer last week, Stoelting said.

Qusar Hunt

Qusar Hunt (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Two robbers, both armed with guns, stole $35 from the 7-Eleven store at 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd. on Jan. 18, Stoelting said. No one was injured.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: U.S.'s Russia sanctions are a warning shot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News