Buffalo man gunned down overnight as city shootings continue to skyrocket

The alarming spate of shooting deaths in Buffalo continues unabated with Buffalo police on Sunday reporting another fatal overnight shooting, this one in the city's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

Officers responded to the call just before 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Playter and Kent streets. A man was gunned down and declared dead at the scene, detectives said. Police were still in the process of identifying the victim.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The homicide is the 46th in Buffalo so far this year and follows on the heels of four men who were fatally shot within 24 hours Friday. At least 12 people have been shot in the city since Wednesday.

Over the last decade, the city has averaged 50 homicides per year. At this point last year, the city had about 31 homicides.

Anyone with information regarding this latest death, or any other shooting, is asked to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.