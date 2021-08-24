Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in 2020 accidental shooting

A 33-year-old man on Monday was convicted of manslaughter in an accidental shooting that took place last year in his home in Buffalo's West Hertel neighborhood, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

Prosecutors say Luis E. Gonzalez was unloading a lever-action rifle late on June 21, 2020, in the bedroom of his Debra Lane home when he shot Miguel Cordova, 31, in the head. Cordova died at the scene.

Jurors deliberated for about one hour following a three-day trial before finding Gonzalez guilty on both counts of the indictment: second-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Gonzalez, as a second felony offender, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Oct. 1.

