 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in 2020 accidental shooting
0 comments

Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in 2020 accidental shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A 33-year-old man on Monday was convicted of manslaughter in an accidental shooting that took place last year in his home in Buffalo's West Hertel neighborhood, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

Prosecutors say Luis E. Gonzalez was unloading a lever-action rifle late on June 21, 2020, in the bedroom of his Debra Lane home when he shot Miguel Cordova, 31, in the head. Cordova died at the scene.

Jurors deliberated for about one hour following a three-day trial before finding Gonzalez guilty on both counts of the indictment: second-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Gonzalez, as a second felony offender, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Oct. 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Greek texts restored by chemist in hopes of revealing past secrets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrong turn leads to jail for Rochester man
Crime News

Wrong turn leads to jail for Rochester man

  • Updated

Luis Amed Colon Molina, 42, is held pending a detention hearing after he was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News