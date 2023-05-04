A Buffalo man who admitted killing a 10-year-old boy in Sloan in 2021 after running him over twice and leaving the scene was sentenced Thursday to two to four years in prison.

Kevin J. Mendola, 38, pleaded guilty March 17 to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a class D felony; criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.

Michael "Mikey" Conklin was hit Aug. 11, 2021, at Griffith Park on Lovejoy Street.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller committed to the sentence as part of the plea agreement.

Mendola has been in custody since October 2021. He was initially released on bail, but was remanded when he was arraigned on an indictment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.