Buffalo man gets to 25 years to life for 2019 Vulcan Street slaying: 'You could have walked away'

Jevon Gaiter had a choice the night he was confronted by a man who accused him of selling fake crack cocaine.
The man he was face to face with, 59-year-old Mark Bottita, wasn't a fighter, according to his sister, Rebecca Bottita.
"You could have walked away," she said. "Instead, you decided to slit his throat."
On Wednesday morning, Gaiter – who was convicted by an Erie County jury last month of second-degree murder in Mark Bottita's killing – learned his fate.
Judge James Bargnesi sentenced Gaiter, 42, of Buffalo, to 25 years to life in state prison, the maximum available term.
Mark Bottita was killed about 1 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, just across the city line in the Town of Tonawanda. He bled to death in front of Vulcan Mini Mart on Vulcan Street.
Prosecutors said Gaiter slashed Bottita's throat after Bottita asked for his money back because the powdery substance he bought from Gaiter wasn't actually the crack cocaine he wanted.
Gaiter's defense attorneys argued at trial he did not intend to kill Bottita, but he was "doing what he needed to do to stop someone from advancing on him."
A jury in December found Gaiter guilty after a little more than an hour of deliberations.
Gaiter, whose nickname is "Animal," has shown no remorse and lived up to that moniker, Rebecca Bottita said.
"That is what you are," she said.
Gaiter made a brief statement in court before he received his sentence.
"I'm very sorry about what happened to Mark, to his family," Gaiter said, in part.
The rest of his comments, which were not clearly audible in the courtroom, sparked this response from Bargnesi: "It certainly was a mistake. Whether it was careless can be debated. It certainly was vicious, as we all saw in the video."
Brian K. Parker, who represented Gaiter along with Sean P. Kelly, asked the judge for a sentence of less than the maximum.
Gaiter has dealt with a lot of tragedy in his life, Parker said, including being born with drugs in his system and having his mother die when he was 10.
Several years ago, Gaiter – who also has a history of drug use and mental health issues – watched his father murdered "right in front of him," Parker said, who added he was offering that information not as an excuse for Gaiter's actions.
Gaiter's attorneys previously said an appeal of the conviction would be filed after sentencing.
Rebecca Bottita is usually a forgiving person, she told the judge before he issued the sentence.
But there's "no chance" she forgives Gaiter. He's caused too much suffering for her, her family and her brother's friends.
"I just don't understand how you could take somebody's life like that," she said.
