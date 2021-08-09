Buffalo man gets prison time for racially motivated pipe attack

A Buffalo man will spend 42 months in prison after attacking a man with a metal pipe following a racially motivated argument last year.

Erie County prosecutors said Thomas R. Schmieder Jr., 34, was involved in an argument with a woman around 1 p.m. June 29, 2020, on Chalmers Avenue in the city's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood. A bystander saw Schmieder shove the woman to the ground and attempted to intervene. Schmieder, who is white, began shouting racial epithets at the man, who is Black, before removing a metal pipe from his bag and hitting him on the head.

Witnesses said Schmieder continued shouting racial slurs at the victim as he ran away.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he received numerous stitches for a cut to his head and ear.

Schmieder was initially charged with felony assault as a hate crime. He pleaded guilty July 1 to the lesser charge of second-degree assault, a D felony.

In addition to the prison sentence, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ordered Schmieder to 18 months of post-release supervision and granted the victim an order of protection through 2033.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.