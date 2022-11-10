 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man gets one to three years in fatal shooting of a teenager

  • Updated
  • 0
A Buffalo man who fatally shot a teenager inside the man's Fisher Street home in March was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to one to three years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Kel Leed D. Alexander recklessly caused the death of the 16-year-old boy by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun, which hit the victim on the left side of the head.

Kel Leed D. Alexander

Kel Leed D. Alexander

Alexander pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm on Sept. 13. Alexander pleaded guilty to all charges in the indictment against him.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for their work in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ryan D. Haggerty of the Homicide Unit and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas C. Bussi of the Felony Trials Bureau.

