Buffalo man gets nine year federal prison sentence for felony drug, gun possession

A federal judge has sentenced a 29-year-old Buffalo man convicted in April of drug and firearm possession charges to nine years in prison.

Frankie Cook had faced a mandatory minimum term of 97 to 121 months after he pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He also admitted being in possession of a 9mm handgun, despite already having been a convicted felony.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo sentenced Cook on Thursday to 108 months in prison.

Cook, who was convicted in 2020 of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani, who handled the case.

About two weeks after his conviction, Erie County Probation officers went to Cook’s residence on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo for an initial information visit and found what appeared to be a drug preparation station with gloves, masks and plastic bags in the basement.

They also discovered a safe hidden behind a speaker with approximately 240 grams of fentanyl, 156 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, a .45 caliber magazine, .45 caliber ammunition, 9mm ammunition, and a stolen loaded 9mm handgun inside, according to the court papers.