A Buffalo man has received the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for the strangulation death of his girlfriend, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Andre C. Whigham, 29, had pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Tiara Lott, 22. The sentence was handed down by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.

Prosecutors said that Whigham choked Lott to death late on the night of Jan. 29, 2021, in an upper apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood. After she was reported missing, police found her body Feb. 13 along railroad tracks near Wex Avenue.

Law enforcement officials announced in June 2021 that they wanted Whigham for questioning in Lott's death. The U.S. Marshals Service was assigned to find Whigham, who had left town. He turned himself in more than a year after the slaying.