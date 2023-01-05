 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man gets 6 years in prison for shooting, illegal gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and gun possession charges for separate incidents was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to a six-year determinate prison sentence and five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

David J. Smith, 20, was arrested with an illegal handgun while inside a vehicle headed the wrong way near the Peace Bridge on March 24, 2022, according to prosecutors.

About two months later, on May 31, Smith fired multiple shots into a store in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in South Buffalo, striking a victim who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, prosecutors said. The victim was treated for injuries to his lower leg and foot.

On Oct. 25, Smith pleaded guilty to the two highest charges in the indictment against him.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News