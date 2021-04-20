 Skip to main content
Buffalo man gets 6 years in prison for shooting at Fuhrmann Boulevard party
Early on Aug. 30, gunfire broke out at an impromptu party on Fuhrmann Boulevard. Two people, a man and a woman, were both shot in their legs.

Tuesday morning, Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi sentenced Brandon M. Bott, 24, to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Last month, Bott pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting took place during a wave of violence at large gatherings on streets, often referred to as pop-up parties, that were promoted on social media and would draw hundreds of people amid Covid-19 restrictions on bars and clubs.  

That same morning, five people were shot at another gathering on Fillmore Avenue.

Last year, the number of people shot in Buffalo increased 90% compared to 2019, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. Last year, 355 people were shot – either injured or killed – in the city. In 2019, 188 individuals were shot, according to department statistics.

Maki Becker

