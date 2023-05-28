A Buffalo man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his part in the robbery of a credit union in 2019, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara also ordered Carl I. Wilson Jr., 38, to pay a total of $148,793.90 in restitution for his conviction on a charge of aggravated bank robbery.

Prosecutors said Wilson and an accomplice held up the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union office on Sheridan Drive in Clarence at gunpoint on Nov. 7, 2019.

According to prosecutors, the two men ordered all the credit union employees to the ground, then Wilson took money from teller drawers while the other man went to the vault.

His co-defendant, Ronald L. Morris, of Buffalo, and the driver of their getaway car, Adrian D. Applewhite, of Cheektowaga, were previously convicted.