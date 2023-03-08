A Buffalo man involved in an exchange of gunfire last March in Jamestown has been sentenced to five years in state prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Arkeil Gaskin, 25, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley also ordered him to undergo five years of post-release supervision.

Gaskin was arrested March 22, 2022, with two other men after occupants of two vehicles near West Sixth and Jefferson streets shot at each other. Police found two loaded pistols in the vehicle in which Gaskin was riding.

Schmidt noted that Gaskin had a prior conviction and did not have a pistol permit. He pleaded guilty in January 2017 to shooting another person in Buffalo's University Metro Rail Station while on probation for a juvenile offense and was sentenced to five years in prison.