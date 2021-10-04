Buffalo man gets 5 to 10 years for fatal shooting while unloading rifle

A Buffalo man was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court to five to 10 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his home while he was unloading a lever-action rifle, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

In August, a jury found Luis E. Gonzalez guilty of second-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree weapons possession for the June 21, 2020, death of Miguel Cordova. Cordova, 31, was shot in the head inside the Gonzalez's bedroom in a home on Debra Lane, in the area of Military Road and Hertel Avenue.

Gonzalez, 33, was sentenced as a two-time felony offender, prosecutors said.

Judge Kenneth Case also sentenced Gonzalez to two years in prison for a probation violation. That sentence will be served after the manslaughter sentence.

