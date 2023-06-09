Dino A. Bruscia pleaded guilty to setting an Amherst fire in 2019. Neither the victims nor his attorney believe he's the one who actually started the blaze, although they believe he was there.

On Friday, Bruscia, 30, was sentenced Friday to 3 to 6 years in prison for the crime. The judge also recommended Bruscia enter a six-month shock incarceration program, which is similar to military boot camp.

Police and prosecutors said a flare gun was fired at a house on Arcadian Drive in Amherst that damaged the home's dining room on Dec. 22, 2019, which was the first day of Hannukah.

Bruscia, who goes by Dean, pleaded guilty April 5 to third-degree arson, just before his trial was set to begin.

At the time of Bruscia's plea two months ago, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller committed to a 3- to 6-year prison sentence. Also at that time, one of Bruscia's attorneys said it was likely he would receive six months at a shock incarceration facility, followed by parole. Bruscia's attorneys believe he is eligible to participate in the program.

The homeowners, Dr. Bennett Myers and Penny Myers, said their son was harassed for months, which began due to a romantic rivalry. But the harassment soon turned to religiously motivated, hateful comments, according to the family, who is Jewish.

Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in October. There was no hate crime element to the charge he admitted and McCaffrey was given three years of probation.

McCaffrey did not face any arson charges.

Despite Bruscia's plea, the Myers family believes McCaffrey was the one who started the fire.

Brian K. Parker, Bruscia's defense attorney, previously said he would have argued the "vast majority of evidence" in the case pointed to McCaffery setting the fire. Parker also previously acknowledged jurors still could have found Bruscia guilty in the case, even if his arguments were successful.

In a separate case, Bruscia pleaded guilty April 20 in Cheektowaga Town Court to inciting a riot and criminal impersonation. Those charges stemmed from a May 2020 Facebook post encouraging people to assemble and loot at Walden Galleria, as well as a March 2022 traffic stop.

Sentencing in that case is scheduled Thursday.

