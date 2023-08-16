An Erie County Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a Buffalo man to 25 years in prison for the 2021 death of his girlfriend's 7-month-old son, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Nasir Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June in the death of Ocean Reed.

Jackson was babysitting the infant on Dec. 10, 2021, at a motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda when the child suffered blunt force injuries to his head and neck that led to his death, prosecutors said.

In addition to the maximum available sentence, Judge Kenneth Case also ordered Jackson to serve five years on parole upon his release from prison.