A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in a double stabbing last summer that left one man dead and a second man wounded has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Joshua Eddy, 23, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June.

Eddy was arrested on June 27, 2022, a day after two men were attacked on Ideal Street, near East Lovejoy Street. Hasheen Wilson, 32, who was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was hospitalized with injuries to his upper leg.

