Buffalo man gets 20 years in prison for Halloween 2020 killing

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting that took place on Halloween night in 2020, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Odell M. Wilkins

Odell Malik Wilkins, 23

Odell Malik "Leek" Wilkins pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent. Kent was shot at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2020, in the vicinity of Bickford and Alice avenues in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.     

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended Detectives Christopher Pliszka and Raymond Krug of the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gary W. Hackbush, chief of the Homicide Bureau, and Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.

