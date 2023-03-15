A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a fatal stabbing last year in a Cheektowaga parking lot, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Jaquan Combs, 28, also was ordered by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to undergo five years of supervision after his release. He pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to first-degree manslaughter, a Class B violent felony.

Prosecutors said Combs and Bryce Hill, 21, of Cheektowaga, had arrived together in a vehicle outside a building at 3865 Harlem Road where Combs worked about 2 p.m. June 8 and were arguing when Combs stabbed Hill in the neck. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. Combs was arrested a short time later.